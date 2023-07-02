The Project

Support For The Voice Referendum Appears To Waver As YES Campaign Takes To The Streets

Thousands have turned out to rally in favour of the Voice referendum across the country, but as the vocal YES campaign grows louder, the NOs hold the majority.

From the sunny parks of Brisbane to the rainy streets of Melbourne, there were nationwide rallies designed to take the Canberra rhetoric out of the referendum campaign.

“For far too long this campaign, this referendum, conversation has been locked up too long in Canberra with politicians,” said Yes23 director, Dean Parkin.

“100% our focus is now taking that conversation because that is where the campaign belongs, that is where the focus belongs.”

It marks a shift in strategy as the YES lobby sidelines its Indigenous A-listers.

Back in April , icons like Cathy Freeman, Adam Goodes, Evonne Goolagong-Cawley and Ash Barty were recruited as the face of the Yes campaign flyers, but the new tactic is to take the plan to ordinary people.

“The success of this referendum campaign, a successful Yes vote is in the hands of the Australian people,” Parkin said.

“It's super important that we are out there in communities across the country.”

Polls suggest a vote on the Voice right now would fail as nationally only 43% are for it, with New South Wales and Victoria the only safe states for the YES campaign.

The opposition are lamenting its lack of detail.

“You can’t say to the Australian public that we want to make the biggest change to our constitution in 120 years and I’m not gonna tell you the details about it,” Opposition Leader Peter Dutton said.

The opposition said the best case scenario would be if the question was stripped back.

“If this was about constitutional recognition we would sign up,” Nationals Leader David Littleproud said.

