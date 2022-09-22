Support For Australia To Become A Republic Declines Following Death Of Queen Elizabeth II

That's according to a Resolve poll, which found only 46 per cent of Australians answered "yes" when asked if they would support the nation amending the constitution and ditching its links to the monarchy.

The poll comes ahead of a national public holiday to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II, with political and community leaders coming together for a memorial service in Canberra.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has repeatedly said it was not the right time to discuss a republic push.

The Resolve poll - published in Nine newspapers - found Victoria was the only state in which the majority of respondents would back a republic.

A referendum would also barely pass among younger Australians, with 54 per cent of those aged 18 to 34 in support of breaking ties with the British monarchy.

Some 75 per cent of respondents said the Queen had done a good job during her reign, while 45 per cent said King Charles III would do well as Australia's head of state.

Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles said the poll should be seen in the context of the support for Queen Elizabeth and her family following the monarch's death.

"I don't think we should read too much into polls about the republic in the immediate aftermath of such a historic moment as the death of Queen Elizabeth II," he told ABC Radio.

"I really feel that all that's taken place in the last couple of weeks since the Queen's passing is about acknowledging an incredible human being."

The remembrance service on Thursday is expected to be attended by a number of former prime ministers and governors-general, as well as High Court judges and diplomats.

It won't be open to the public, although Finance Minister Katy Gallagher noted there had been a number of commemorative events in the nation's capital to date.

"Those (security) challenges have just had to be weighed up by the people who are organising it," she told the ABC.

"But I certainly feel, as a Canberran, there have been a number of opportunities for the general public to come forward and share in this very historic occasion."

There will be a number of Australian touches at the service, including a 1954 painting of the Queen by eight-time Archibald Prize winner Sir William Dargie.

The painting will be surrounded by Australia's floral emblem, the golden wattle, and some of her favourite flowers, sweet peas and dahlias.

Thursday's service will be broadcast live across the nation from 11am (AEST) and begin with a minute's silence.

Aussie star Anthony Callea and the Australian Girls Choir - who sang for the Queen during her 2011 trip to Australia - will perform for the service.

Mr Albanese said the service would allow the nation to reflect on the late Queen's life of dedication and service.

"Her Majesty had a deep affection with Australia and Australians have remembered her fondly since her passing," he said.

"The Queen lived her life with an air of dignity and grace that will be remembered for centuries to come."

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss said the Queen's death was a period of great grief and sadness.