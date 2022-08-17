The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Supersonic Travel Is Getting Closer As American Airlines Orders 20 New Planes

Supersonic Travel Is Getting Closer As American Airlines Orders 20 New Planes

Supersonic flights are looking closer to returning to the skies, with flights from London to Miami taking just five hours.

Nearly 20 years ago, Concorde ceased supersonic flights after the cost became too high.

But the super-fast travel times could be coming back with American Airlines becoming the third airline in the world to order supersonic planes.

Twenty of the new Overture medals, made by Boom Supersonic, have been ordered with a non-refundable deposit.

“Looking to the future, supersonic travel will be an important part of our ability to deliver for our customers. We are excited about how Boom will shape the future of travel both for our company and our customers,” American Airlines’s chief financial officer Derek Kerr said.

But those hoping for shorter travel times will have to wait until 2029 for the service to be available.

Boom Chief Executive Blake Scholl estimated tickets would cost between US$4,000 (AU$5,700) and US$5,000 (AU$7,100) for a three-hour journey between London and New York.

The flights will carry between 65 to 88 passengers, with prices starting out at business class rates, before being lowered to be “actually affordable”, Scholl said.

Image: Boom Supersonic

Mariah Carey Is Attempting To Trademark Herself As The ‘Queen Of Christmas’
NEXT STORY

Mariah Carey Is Attempting To Trademark Herself As The ‘Queen Of Christmas’

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Mariah Carey Is Attempting To Trademark Herself As The ‘Queen Of Christmas’

    Mariah Carey Is Attempting To Trademark Herself As The ‘Queen Of Christmas’

    She’s definitely the Queen of the high notes, but Mariah Carey wants to be known as the 'Queen of Christmas'.
    Helping Your Kids With Their Homework Likely Won’t Help With Their Grades, New Study Suggests

    Helping Your Kids With Their Homework Likely Won’t Help With Their Grades, New Study Suggests

    A new study has found that parental help with homework has no impact on your child’s academic results.
    Ever Wanted The Final, FINAL Word?

    Ever Wanted The Final, FINAL Word?

    Thanks to new AI-powered ‘holographic’ video technology, an 87-year-old woman was able to appear as a hologram at her own funeral in Nottingham, UK.
    Monkey At A Zoo The Prime Suspect For Making A Mystery 911 Call

    Monkey At A Zoo The Prime Suspect For Making A Mystery 911 Call

    Police in California have rushed to a zoo after a 911 call, only to find the call had been made by a monkey.
    Hemsworths Helping To Fund Project To 'De-Extinct' The Tasmanian Tiger

    Hemsworths Helping To Fund Project To 'De-Extinct' The Tasmanian Tiger

    Hollywood stars Chris and Luke Hemsworth have thrown their money behind a Melbourne project to bring the extinct Tasmanian tiger back to life.