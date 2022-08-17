Supersonic Travel Is Getting Closer As American Airlines Orders 20 New Planes

Nearly 20 years ago, Concorde ceased supersonic flights after the cost became too high.

But the super-fast travel times could be coming back with American Airlines becoming the third airline in the world to order supersonic planes.

Twenty of the new Overture medals, made by Boom Supersonic, have been ordered with a non-refundable deposit.

“Looking to the future, supersonic travel will be an important part of our ability to deliver for our customers. We are excited about how Boom will shape the future of travel both for our company and our customers,” American Airlines’s chief financial officer Derek Kerr said.

But those hoping for shorter travel times will have to wait until 2029 for the service to be available.

Boom Chief Executive Blake Scholl estimated tickets would cost between US$4,000 (AU$5,700) and US$5,000 (AU$7,100) for a three-hour journey between London and New York.

The flights will carry between 65 to 88 passengers, with prices starting out at business class rates, before being lowered to be “actually affordable”, Scholl said.

Image: Boom Supersonic