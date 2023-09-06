Supersonic Jet That Can Get People From London To New York In 3 Hours Close To Debuting

While supersonic overland flights have been banned for decades, an aviation company has claimed it is currently paving the way for change.

According to Yahoo News, Boom Supersonic has been working on an experimental prototype.

The prototype is now nearing the final stages of ground testing and developments are going so well that the XB-1 is on track to complete its first test flight by December.

Boom Supersonic founder and CEO Blake Scholl said the prototype testing will help ready the company's commercial Overture aircraft.

"I believe in a future where more people go more places," said Scholl in a statement.

"Think about crossing the Atlantic in under four hours, leaving the East Coast in the morning, and making it to a dinner meeting in Europe on the same day."

"Think about being able to do a roundtrip to Asia in 24 hours."

Scholl also explained that if the plane is ready for trans-oceanic travel by 2029, it could give 'tens of millions of passengers' the chance to vacation in Sydney instead of Hawaii.

If the flight goes commercial, those boarding in the UK could travel to the US in just three and a half hours.

It has been reported that more than 600 routes have already been planned for Overture flights.

"Aviation has not seen a giant leap in decades," said Scholl.

"Overture is revolutionary in its design, and it will fundamentally change how we think about distance," he added.

Despite the company's optimism, the XB-1 and the Overture reportedly have very little in common.

The test flight is expected to be flown by one pilot, while the commercial plane will see multiple crew members and up to 80 business-class passengers.

Despite this, it's claimed United Airlines, Japan Airlines and American Airlines have all put in pre-orders for the 'Son of Concorde' jet.