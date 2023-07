The supermodel was apprehended after landing in a private plane at Owen Roberts International Airport in George Town.

Hadid, 28, was searched by customs, where a ‘small amount of weed and smoking utensils’ were found, according to TMZ.

The mother-of-one was ‘arrested on charges of importation of marijuana and importation of utensils to smoke the cannabis,” the outlet claimed.

She was later released after it was determined the drugs were for personal use only.