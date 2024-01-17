The Project

Supermarkets Put On Notice Over 'Pricing Specials' Which May Be Misleading

Supermarkets advertising so-called "was/now" discounts have been put on notice as the consumer watchdog considers allegations of false or misleading specials.

The promotion involves showing how a product cost more in the past but has since been marked at a lower price.

It's being examined by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission after  customers raised concerns, a spokesperson confirmed.

"We have been closely considering the reports received from consumers alleging false or misleading 'was/now' or other pricing 'specials' advertising by supermarkets and whether they may raise concerns under (Australian consumer law)" they said.

"These assessments are ongoing, so we are unable to comment further at this stage."

The watchdog said it would take action if and when necessary and had done so previously on similar issues against many companies.

"Taking legal action requires careful investigation and gathering of evidence and it is difficult to predict the timing of any potential action," the spokesperson said.

The government is reviewing competition laws and a Senate inquiry into price setting at supermarkets begins in several weeks.

