Supermarket Soft Plastic Recycling Scheme, REDCycle, Admits Plastic Has Not Been Recycled

Many Aussies return their soft plastics to Coles and Woolworths for REDCycle recycling. However, it has now been revealed that the returned plastic has instead been stockpiled in warehouses, unrecycled, as the company collapses.

The Age revealed soft plastic recycling company REDCycle, has secretly stockpiled hundreds of millions of soft plastic items dropped off at Coles and Woolworths supermarkets.

The company claims to send the plastic to other companies to make items such as bollards and outdoor furniture, thus recycling the otherwise wasted packaging.

REDcycle claims to have collected more than 3600 tonnes of plastic, such as shopping bags, cling film, bread bags and packaging, saving them from landfill.

However, REDcycle has suspended its recycling program for months due to “untenable pressure” as stated by the company on Tuesday.

The Melbourne-based company REDcycle did not publicly announce the suspension of its recycling program that occurred months ago. Instead, it has continued to collect large volumes of soft plastics from drop-off points at supermarkets despite not being recycled.

Following the revelations that the company was at capacity to recycle, they have now announced it will be temporarily pausing its soft plastics collection program from today, November 9, with no confirmation of when it will resume.