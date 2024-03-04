Supermarket Shelves Wiped Of Soft Drinks Amid Shortage Of Carbon Dioxide

Home brand ranges of soft drinks seem to be the most affected by the shortage, with many eagle-eyed shoppers taking to Reddit for answers.

One confused shopper posted that they “haven’t seen a single bottle of Coles brand diet lemonade in the shops. Same with Woolies. Does anyone know why they decided to discontinue it? I’ve seen no news about it online.”

“Why are home brand sugar-free drinks so hard to buy?” wrote another, adding, “Woolworths, Aldi and Coles seems to be the same story. No sugar-free home brand drinks on the shelf.”

A Woolworths spokesperson confirmed the shortage to the ABC, saying "Shortages of CO2 have impacted the supply of some soft drinks in our stores."

"We are working to manage these impacts, and a number of alternative products are available to customers while these shortages continue," the spokesperson said.

Australia relies on two major suppliers; BOC and Air Liquide, with a BOC spokesperson telling the Illawarra Mercury they were working to minimise the impact.

“Product has been imported to bridge the supply gap; however, due to many current issues impacting international freight, supply has been impacted except for critical medical, safety and water treatment customers,” the spokesperson said.

It is not known how long the shortage will last.