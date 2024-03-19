The Project

Supermarket In Adelaide Named The Best In The World

Supermarket In Adelaide Named The Best In The World

A family-owned supermarket in Adelaide’s north-east has been named best in the world at an awards ceremony in Las Vegas.

Image: Instagram/Saints FoodlandThe Saints Foodland in Salisbury Plains beat thousands of stores worldwide to named the IGA Retailer of the Year.

More than 6,000 IGA-affiliated from over 30 countries competed for the honour at the Independent Grocers Alliance Awards of Excellence.

The store is owned by the Chapley family, and was opened in 2019 as part of the South Australian Foodland chain.

Foodland chief executive Franklin dos Santos, who travelled to Las Vegas to accept the award, said the team was “incredibly proud” of the achievement.

“Saints Road Foodland is more than just a supermarket, it’s a destination,” he said.

“When you think about the world’s best supermarkets you think about all the bells and whistles of the finest quality fresh produce... [and] an abundance of variety and first-class service.

“This globally recognised store has all of that and more.”

Image: Instagram/Saints Foodland

