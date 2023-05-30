The Project

Sunglasses Sparked Blaze Inside A Car, Prompting Firefighters To Send Stark Warning

Who knew England had sunshine?

Firefighters in England have sent out a warning to Brits to not leave their reflective objects in sunlight after a freak blaze destroyed a car.

The warning comes as a pair of sunglasses left on a dashboard sparked a blaze and destroyed the car.

The sunglasses magnified the sunshine into the car, melting the dashboard and some of the engine bay.

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service posted a photo of the dashboard on Twitter, “The sun has been strong but beware this can cause a fire.”

“Earlier we attended a fire caused by sunglasses left on the dashboard. Make sure you keep reflective objects out of direct sunlight.”

This isn’t the first time someone forgot that England had sunshine.

Back in 2013, a London skyscraper known as the ‘Walkie-Talkie’ melted a sports car after it was parked across the street from the building for an hour.

The 38-storey building has a curvilinear shape covered in reflective glass, which happens to focus the sun’s rays on a small area, similar to that of a magnifying glass directing sunbeams onto a small point.

At the time, the owner of the Jaguar XJ, Martin Lindsay, told the BBC, “It’s absolutely ruined. You can’t believe something like this would happen. They’ve got to do something about it.”

