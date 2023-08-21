Sunflower Field Owners Urge Visitors To Stop Posing For Nude Photos

What is it about a field of sunflowers that makes us want to strip down to our birthday suits and frolic for the ‘gram?

Personally, absolutely nothing. I’ve never felt the urge and I dare say I never shall. But a few of you little miscreants out there are doing it.

More than a few, in fact, as it has prompted the owners of Stoke Fruit Farm on Hayling Island, off the south coast of England, to issue a plea to visitors to cease and desist.

In a recent Facebook post, the farm wrote:

“Reminder to all we are a family area and please keep your clothes on in the sunflowers! We are having an increase of reports of naked photography taking place and this must not happen during our public sessions please!”

Speaking to CNN, farm owner Sam Wilson said they’d put signs up after children had caught a glimpse of nude visitors.

“We’ve always had people take risque pictures but this is the first year it’s been a problem,” he said.

“We are a really free and happy farm but we just can’t have nudity in public view.”

The owners claim there have been several incidents this month alone and as there are two million sunflowers covering over 50 acres, there are many private areas for visitors to hide away, rather than publicly exposing themselves.

Or you could just not do the photos. That’s also an option.