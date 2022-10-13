Summer May Be Saved As Bureau Of Meteorology Predicts An End To La Niña

The BOM has said the current La Niña event – which is causing widespread rain and flooding in northern and eastern parts of the country – is likely to end in spring.

A third-straight La Niña event was declared by the BOM last month, but conditions are expected to return to neutral El Niño–Southern Oscillation (ENSO) conditions in early 2023.

The BOM said this indicates a “relatively short-lived event”.

Speaking to 7News, NSW Science’s Climate Change Research Centre Dr Agus Santoso, said modelling shows this La Niña event will likely peak in November.

“In general, La Nina or, and also El Nino, tends to peak in summer itself and then starts to decay in autumn,” Santoso said.

“But this particular La Nina event (will) peak next month, in November, and then, it starts decaying from there on.”

Above-average rainfall is expected for the next few months, especially because of two other weather events happening at the same time – a negative Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) and a positive Southern Annular Mode (SAM).

The IOD event is expected to decline in late spring, while the SAM event will remain positive throughout spring and early summer, according to BOM.