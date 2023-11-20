The Project

Suki Waterhouse And Robert Pattinson Expecting First Child Together

Suki Waterhouse is expecting her first child with long-time partner Robert Pattinson, announcing the pregnancy during a performance at a music festival in Mexico.

The model and musician paused her set at the festival to address the crowd, saying, "I'm wearing something sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else that's going on," gesturing to her visible baby bump.

"I'm not sure if it's working," she continued.  

Waterhouse, 31, has been dating Pattinson, 37, for five years, though the couple are notoriously private. 

Suki was due to perform at Laneway Festival next year, but fueled pregnancy rumours when she pulled out of the shows last week due to "personal reasons".

@mtvla Suki Waterhouse este pais es tuyoooo🫵🇲🇽🩵 #CoronaCapitalxMTV #CoronaCapital #CoronaCapital23 #DeGiraConTikTok #TikTokMeHizoVer #SukiWaterhouse ♬ original sound - MTVLA
Russell Brand Questioned Over Sexual Assault Allegations

Russell Brand Questioned Over Sexual Assault Allegations

Actor and comedian Russell Brand has reportedly been questioned by police over historical sex offences.
