Suki Waterhouse And Robert Pattinson Expecting First Child Together

The model and musician paused her set at the festival to address the crowd, saying, "I'm wearing something sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else that's going on," gesturing to her visible baby bump.

"I'm not sure if it's working," she continued.

Waterhouse, 31, has been dating Pattinson, 37, for five years, though the couple are notoriously private.

Suki was due to perform at Laneway Festival next year, but fueled pregnancy rumours when she pulled out of the shows last week due to "personal reasons".