Suits Overtakes The Office To Become 2023’s Most Streamed TV Show

According to Nielsen data, analysed by Variety, The Office had previously held the record for the most minutes of viewership accumulated with 57.1 billion minutes in 2020.

Suits overtook that record with 57.7 billion minutes in 2023.

Beloved Aussie cartoon Bluey came in second place with 43.9 billion minutes, followed by NCIS (39.4 billion), Grey’s Anatomy (38.6 billion) and Cocomelon (36.3 billion).

Streaming giant Netflix also had seven out of 10 most-watched original titles, including The Night Agent, Ginny & Georgia, Virgin River, and Love Is Blind. Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso was the most-watched original show.

Disney films featured heavily in the most-watched movies, with Moana with 11.6 billion minutes watched, Encanto in second place with 9.7 billion and Elemental in fourth place with 8.6 billion minutes.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie was third with 8.8 billion minutes watched and Minions: The Rise of Gru came in fifth place with 7.1 billion.