Suits Overtakes The Office To Become 2023’s Most Streamed TV Show

Legal drama Suits has beaten The Office for most minutes watched in a single year.

According to Nielsen data, analysed by Variety, The Office had previously held the record for the most minutes of viewership accumulated with 57.1 billion minutes in 2020.

Suits overtook that record with 57.7 billion minutes in 2023.

Beloved Aussie cartoon Bluey came in second place with 43.9 billion minutes, followed by NCIS (39.4 billion), Grey’s Anatomy (38.6 billion) and Cocomelon (36.3 billion).

Streaming giant Netflix also had seven out of 10 most-watched original titles, including The Night Agent, Ginny & Georgia, Virgin River, and Love Is Blind. Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso was the most-watched original show.

Disney films featured heavily in the most-watched movies, with Moana with 11.6 billion minutes watched, Encanto in second place with 9.7 billion and Elemental in fourth place with 8.6 billion minutes.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie was third with 8.8 billion minutes watched and Minions: The Rise of Gru came in fifth place with 7.1 billion.

Related Articles

Chiropractor Claims Women Need 2 More Hours Sleep A Night Than Men

Chiropractor and health influencer Dr Patrick Flynn has divided opinions after claiming women "need and deserve more sleep", saying they require one to two hours more rest at night than men.
Expert Claims Pineapple Should Be Included With Full English Breakfast

The chair of the English Breakfast Society has caused a stir after claiming pineapple should replace grilled tomatoes and mushrooms on the plates of a full English breakfast.
World's Highest Spokeless Ferris Wheel To Open In South Korea

If you're afraid of heights, look away because South Korea is getting set to build the world's highest spokeless Ferris wheel.
Taylor Swift Likely To Fly From Tokyo To Las Vegas For Super Bowl Before Heading To Melbourne For Eras Tour

Taylor Swift is likely to fly from Tokyo to Las Vegas in a whirlwind trip to cheer on boyfriend Travis Kelce at the Super Bowl, before continuing on to Melbourne for the Australian leg of the Eras Tour.
MP Georgie Purcell Calls Out Channel Nine For Using A Digitally Altered Image Of Her

Channel Nine has apologised after being called out by Animal Justice Party MP Georgie Purcell for digitally altering an image of her during a news bulletin on Monday night.