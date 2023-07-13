The Project

Succession Leads The Way With Emmy Nominations, Up For 27 Awards

HBO drama Succession, the story of a cutthroat fight for control of a family media empire, has led the nominees for television's Emmy awards with 27 nods for the show's final season.

The two-time best drama winner will vie for the trophy again alongside fellow HBO show The Last of Us, which landed a second-best 24 nominations for the highest honours in television.

Succession had three nominations for best actor in a drama, with Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong and Kieran Culkin all getting nods for playing men of the Roy clan, and Sarah Snook getting a best actress nomination.

Other best drama nominees were House of the Dragon, Andor, Better Call Saul, Yellowjackets, The Crown and The White Lotus.

Ted Lasso, another double Emmy winner for best show, will compete for best comedy against Abbott Elementary, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, The Bear, Barry, Jury Duty, Only Murders in the Building and Wednesday.

The nominations were announced in the middle of labour tensions that may delay the Emmys ceremony that normally takes place in September.

Film and TV writers have been on strike for two months while actors could follow as soon as Wednesday evening.

Brain Surgeon Charlie Teo Found Guilty Of Unsatisfactory Professional Conduct
Brain Surgeon Charlie Teo Found Guilty Of Unsatisfactory Professional Conduct

Controversial neurosurgeon Charlie Teo has been found guilty of unsatisfactory professional conduct following allegations from patients who suffered "catastrophic outcomes" after his operations.
Desperate Homeowners Beg For Government Help From Dodgy Builders

After a spate of building companies went bust and more apartment buildings were left on the verge of collapse because of defects, desperate homeowners are calling on the government to make penalties tougher on dodgy builders.
Statement From CommBank On Their Return To Office Policy

Statement From CommBank On Their Return To Office Policy
Statement From Tinder Australia’s Spokesperson

Statement From Tinder Australia’s Spokesperson, Kirsty Dunn
Gen Z Reckon Using Index Fingers To Use Their Phone Is Embarrassing And Boomer-Like Behaviour

A survey conducted by the makers of the smash-hit app, Candy Crush Saga, has shown that Gen Z thinks using their index finger is embarrassing, and they feel ‘self-conscious’ using their pointer to browse or play games.