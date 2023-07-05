The Project

Subway Store Under Fire For 'Distasteful' Sign Joking About Titan Implosion

Subway Store Under Fire For ‘Distasteful’ Sign Joking About Titan Implosion

A Subway store in the U.S. has been slammed after a store’s sign seemingly made a joke about the Titan submersible implosion that killed five people.

Twitter user Amanda Butler posted a photo of the sign, calling it “distasteful” and”sad”.

“OUR SUBS DON’T IMPLODE,” the sign outside a Subway store in Rincon, Georgia, said.

A Reddit thread on the sign amassed thousands of comments, with many slamming the store for the “bad taste” joke.

But many others found the sign to be entertaining and did not see a problem with it.

Even so, Subway told Fox News Digital the sign had been removed.

“We have been in contact with the franchise about this matter and made it clear that this kind of comment has no place in our business,” the statement said.

Image: Twitter/Amanda Butler

