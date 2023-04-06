Subway Launches Cadbury Crème Egg Sandwich In The UK And It's A Bit Much

When you need a sandwich and are so incredibly lazy you can't be bothered buying ham, cheese and rolls from the shops, I guess Subway is there.

The weird long sandwiches have been the staple diet of office workers, people trying to watch their weight and office workers trying to watch their weight.

The hole-in-the-wall sandwich restaurant has always welcomed experimentation from its sandwich artists. They've done a breakfast range, wraps, multiple chicken styles and even falafel; the creative horizons for the roll barons are endless.

Well, Subway UK has finally done it; they have created something that shouldn't exist, a sandwich creation no one asked for the Cadbury Crème Egg Sub.

Just a roll with some melted Cadbury Crème eggs inside. If you've been looking for a new way to get diabetes, then look no further. Crème eggs are easily the sweetest of all the chocolate treats, consisting of just icing and egg, so I guess the roll is there to break up the sweetness?

According to Lad Bible, Cadbury was approached by Subway for this Frankenstein Foodstuff, and they were somehow keen. As Brand Executive for Cadbury Creme Egg, Charlotte Docker explained, 'When Subway approached us to create this eggstraordinary Submelt, we simply couldn't resist.'

If you are keen to get your hands on one of these, you need to make your way to the UK quick smart. Subway locations will only sell 500 of these abominations at selected restaurants on Good Friday. But who knows, this might be the start of Subway's brand new dessert range, and this is just the hoagy hordes testing the waters.

We could have a Reese's Pieces Wrap or Snickers Avocado? The options are endless and terrifying.

Image: Subway/Jam Press