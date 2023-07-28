The Project

Subway Is Offering Lifetime Free Subs To One Lucky Person, But There Is A Catch

Subway is looking to give away free subs for life to one lucky person, but there is a catch. You will have to legally change your name to ‘Subway’.

The sandwich artists are going to give away lifetime subs to anyone who will legally change their first name to ‘Subway’.

The company is going to cover the winner’s $750 legal fees in order to make it easy and “effortless to become Subway and enjoy a lifetime of delicious subs.”

Anyone who is interested can sign up at SubwayNameChange.com between August 1 at 9 am and August 4 at 11:59 pm.

The contest is open to entrants that live in the United States. It also doesn’t specify whether you have to keep your new name forever.

The newly-dubbed ‘Subway’ person will have four months to show Subway the company proof of name change before they can claim their delicious prize.

For anyone wondering what lifetime subs adds up to, it equals $US 50,000 ($AU 74,805) worth of gift cards.

That means, for my foot-long chicken schnitzel sub, which usually is about $13, I can order 5,754 subs. Wow, that's lunch sorted everyday for about 15 years. Sign me up.

