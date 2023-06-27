The Project

Suburbs To Be Most Disturbed By New Western Sydney Airport Has Been Revealed.

A list of suburbs set to be the most disrupted by flight paths at Western Sydney’s new international airport has been revealed, with some experiencing vacuum-level noises up to 100 times a day.

Flight paths for Western Sydney’s new international airport have been revealed, along with what surrounding suburbs can expect regarding noise levels.

The federal government released an online tool on Tuesday that allows residents to see if noise will disrupt their homes.

Homes near Greendale, Luddenham and Twin Creeks will be hit the hardest by noise from the new curfew-free airport.

Residents in those areas can expect to hear decibels equivalent to those heard when a blender or a washing machine is whirring up to 100 times a day by 2040, preliminary flight path analysis shows.

The new airport is set to begin operating by late 2026.

