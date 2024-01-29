The Project

Stunt Double Newlyweds Set On Fire During Memorable Wedding Ceremony

A bride and groom made their ceremony one to remember after they were set alight to exit their wedding in a blaze of glory.

Gabe Jessop and Ambyr Mishelle met working in the film industry as stunt doubles, and paid homage to their meeting with a fiery wedding exit. 

The pair of newlyweds stunned their guests with the stunt, which saw them set on fire before calmly waving and walking towards their loved ones.

Video of the spectacular event shows the couple fully alight while excited guests look on and cheer. 

Footage of the stunt, originally posted in 2022, has over 16 million views on TikTok and recently gained traction again after being shared on X. 

The video, shared by wedding planner Russ Powell, was set to the score from the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise and posted with the caption, “Their wedding exit makes sparklers look boring.” 

Viewers were shocked by the stunt, one commenting, “That’s such a badass wedding”, while another called it “literally the coolest thing I've ever seen”.

@djrusspowellAmbyr & Gabe met on set. Their wedding exit makes sparklers look boring 🔥♬ He's a Pirate & Jack Sparrow (From "Pirates of the Caribbean") - David Solís
