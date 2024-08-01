The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Stunning Artwork Of Sam Smith Unveiled At London’s National Portrait Gallery

Stunning Artwork Of Sam Smith Unveiled At London’s National Portrait Gallery

A portrait of singer Sam Smith has been unveiled in London's National Portrait Gallery.

The painting is part of a section of the gallery called 'History Makers' and will also feature Harry Styles, Pride In London co-founder Peter Tatchell and race campaigner Baroness Doreen Lawrence.

The painting of Smith, titled 'Gloria', features the singer posing as an angel in heaven, holding a harp.

The artwork was painted by Pierre Commoy and Gilles Blanched, who are known professionally as Pierre et Gilles. The duo are known for the paintings and photography of celebrities, such as Madonna, Kylie Minogue and Naomi Campbell.

The image of Smith was created by first taking a photo of the singer and then hand painting and embellishing the image for a heavenly look.

"I have admired the beautiful work of Pierre et Gilles for years, their incredible portraits of icons like Jean Paul Gaultier and Marc Almond are truly iconic, and to sit for them was a dream come true," Smith said.

"I was so happy when the National Portrait Gallery asked me if they could loan the piece.

"It's very important to me to support the arts. Being in their new History Makers section is an honour."

Image: Instagram/Sam Smith

Natalya Diehm Wins Australia's First Women's Medal In BMX Freestyle
NEXT STORY

Natalya Diehm Wins Australia's First Women's Medal In BMX Freestyle

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Natalya Diehm Wins Australia's First Women's Medal In BMX Freestyle

    Natalya Diehm Wins Australia's First Women's Medal In BMX Freestyle

    Natalya Diehm has won bronze in the BMX freestyle final, making history with Australia's first women's BMX Olympic medal.
    Dozens Of TikTok Employees Hospitalised After Food Poisoning Incident At Its Headquarters

    Dozens Of TikTok Employees Hospitalised After Food Poisoning Incident At Its Headquarters

    Dozens of employees at TikTok headquarters in Singapore have been hospitalised after an apparent outbreak of food poisoning.
    Squid Game Season 2 Set To Premiere On Boxing Day

    Squid Game Season 2 Set To Premiere On Boxing Day

    The second season of Netflix’s Squid Game is set to drop on December 26, with a third and final season confirmed for 2025.
    Australians In Lebanon Told To Leave As Violence Escalates In The Region

    Australians In Lebanon Told To Leave As Violence Escalates In The Region

    Australians living in Lebanon have been given a renewed warning to leave immediately as fears grow the security situation could worsen in the coming days.
    Jess Fox Wins Gold To Become The Greatest Canoe Slalom Athlete In Olympic History

    Jess Fox Wins Gold To Become The Greatest Canoe Slalom Athlete In Olympic History

    With a gold medal win in the C1 canoe slalom, Jess Fox is now Australia's most decorated Olympian ever and the most successful canoe slalom athlete ever.