Stunning Artwork Of Sam Smith Unveiled At London’s National Portrait Gallery

The painting is part of a section of the gallery called 'History Makers' and will also feature Harry Styles, Pride In London co-founder Peter Tatchell and race campaigner Baroness Doreen Lawrence.

The painting of Smith, titled 'Gloria', features the singer posing as an angel in heaven, holding a harp.

The artwork was painted by Pierre Commoy and Gilles Blanched, who are known professionally as Pierre et Gilles. The duo are known for the paintings and photography of celebrities, such as Madonna, Kylie Minogue and Naomi Campbell.

The image of Smith was created by first taking a photo of the singer and then hand painting and embellishing the image for a heavenly look.

"I have admired the beautiful work of Pierre et Gilles for years, their incredible portraits of icons like Jean Paul Gaultier and Marc Almond are truly iconic, and to sit for them was a dream come true," Smith said.

"I was so happy when the National Portrait Gallery asked me if they could loan the piece.

"It's very important to me to support the arts. Being in their new History Makers section is an honour."

Image: Instagram/Sam Smith