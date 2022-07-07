Stuff The Democracy Sausage, Japan Now Has Democracy Noodles

As the upper house election nears in Japan, there is a great concern about the declining number of young people not bothering to turn up to vote.

As reported by Japanese newspaper Mainichi Shimbun, major Japanese ramen chain Ippudo, which runs 50 ramen shops across the country, is offering unlimited free noodle refills for two weeks from election day.

To redeem the free ramen, all people must do is show proof that they voted.

Now that sounds much better than a democracy sausage.

Japanese politicians are continually accused by young people to be more interested in appealing to the country's older voters and point out the sparse number of younger MPs in both houses of parliament.

"Politicians view elderly people, whose turnout is high, like important customers from whom they can win votes," said Hiroshi Yoshida, professor of the economics of ageing at Tohoku University.

"On the other hand, young people are like occasional customers, so are less important …. so policies favoured by the elderly inevitably get prioritised," he said.

An Ippudo spokesperson told the Japanese newspaper it hoped their offer would "create an opportunity for people to cast their vote, even if voting hasn't become a habit for them".

According to the internal affairs ministry and reported by The Guardian, just 36% of those in their 20s voted in single-seat constituencies in last October's more powerful lower house election, making them the least politically engaged group.

Disengaged young voters are harming their own financial futures, as for every 1 per cent drop in youth voter turnout, they lose about ¥78,000 ($577), according to Hiroshi Yoshida.

I can tell you right now, if all I had to do was vote to get free ramen, I'll be the first in line.