The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Study Uncovers Clue To Children's Better Immune Response To Covid

Study Uncovers Clue To Children's Better Immune Response To Covid

Kids' noses may be better at fighting off COVID-19 than those of adults.

Dr Kirsty Short from the school of chemistry and molecular biosciences at the University of Queensland says it may be one reason immune responses among children have proved more effective against the virus.

"Children have a lower COVID-19 infection rate and milder symptoms than adults but the reasons for this have been unknown," she says.

"We've shown the lining of children's noses have a more pro-inflammatory response to the ancestral SARS-CoV-2 than adults' noses."

Dr Short and her colleagues exposed samples of nasal lining cells from 23 healthy children and 15 healthy adults to the virus.

The results showed it replicated less efficiently in the children's nasal cells and there was a heightened antiviral response.

"It could be an adaptation to the increased threats of 'foreign invaders' such as viruses or bacteria observed in childhood," she said.

"It's also possible increased exposure to these threats in childhood 'trains' the nasal lining in children to mount a stronger pro-inflammatory response.

"Or alternatively, metabolic differences between children and adults could alter how virus-fighting genes express themselves."

The researchers found the Delta COVID-19 variant was significantly less likely to replicate in the nasal cells of children but the trend was markedly less pronounced in the case of Omicron.

Meanwhile, state and federal authorities are worried the number of Australians getting their third dose of COVID-19 vaccine is lagging.

Some 71.4 per cent of those eligible, or more than 14.1 million people, have so far received a third dose.

But there are more than 5.6 million yet to get their booster.

Queensland is the worst-performing state, with 64.5 per cent of eligible residents receiving a third jab, while the ACT has the best coverage (79.9 per cent).

The booster rate is 55 per cent for Indigenous Australians nationally.

The concern comes amid almost 29,000 new virus cases recorded across the nation on Saturday along with 89 deaths.

While decreasing daily over the past week, the number of virus patients in hospital care also remains a touch under 4500, accounting for almost one in 12 hospital beds.

AAP with The Project.

Hotel Offers Free Drinks Instead Of Room Cleaning To Combat Staff Shortages
NEXT STORY

Hotel Offers Free Drinks Instead Of Room Cleaning To Combat Staff Shortages

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Hotel Offers Free Drinks Instead Of Room Cleaning To Combat Staff Shortages

    Hotel Offers Free Drinks Instead Of Room Cleaning To Combat Staff Shortages

    A hotel in New Zealand in offering guests free cocktails and other discounts in return for less frequent room cleaning, to help deal with staff shortages.
    Miss Universe Changes Rules To Include Mums and Wives For The First Time in 70 Years

    Miss Universe Changes Rules To Include Mums and Wives For The First Time in 70 Years

    Just when we thought the global Miss Universe pageant was drowning in problematic standards, they’ve blown us all out of the water with a change to their rules.
    Tributes Flow For The Seekers' Lead Singer, Judith Durham

    Tributes Flow For The Seekers' Lead Singer, Judith Durham

    The family of Judith Durham will be given time to grieve her death in private before the Victorian government approaches them about a possible state funeral.
    Rare Screening Of 1906 Feature Film 'The Story Of The Kelly Gang'

    Rare Screening Of 1906 Feature Film 'The Story Of The Kelly Gang'

    A rare showing of The Story of the Kelly Gang, believed to be the world's first feature film, is planned for the Melbourne International Film Festival in August.
    Bid To Rescue Miners Trapped In Mexico For Three Days

    Bid To Rescue Miners Trapped In Mexico For Three Days

    Large pumps have sucked water from a flooded coal mine in Mexico as authorities weigh whether to send divers to try to save 10 miners who have been trapped underground for more than three days.