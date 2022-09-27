The Project

Study Suggests Two to Three Cups of Coffee A Day Is Good For Your Heart

For many, our morning coffee is a matter of the heart, but a recent study suggests the benefits are not simply pleasure, but that drinking coffee can benefit heart health.

According to 7news.com.au, a new study that tracked the coffee-drinking habits of half a million people for ten years has found that drinking two to three cups a day was associated with a longer life and a lower risk of heart disease and heart rhythm problems.

 

Those benefits are applied to people with and without cardiovascular disease.

 

These findings may sound counterintuitive to anyone sensitive to caffeine, which can turn you into an anxious sweaty mess and, even worse, a menacing goblin after a few sips of an espresso martini.

 

“Because coffee can quicken heart rate, some people worry that drinking it could trigger or worsen certain heart issues,” Dr Peter Kistler, senior author and head of arrhythmia research at the Alfred Hospital and Baker Heart Institute in Melbourne, explains.

 

“But our data suggest that daily coffee intake shouldn’t be discouraged, but rather included as a part of a healthy diet for people with and without heart disease.

 

“We found coffee drinking had either a neutral effect — meaning that it did no harm — or was associated with benefits to heart health.”

 

Not sure if that includes espresso martinis or iced coffees with whipped cream, though.

 

There are some parameters, apparently.

 

NBC senior medical correspondent Dr John Torres on TODAY advised coffee drinkers to remember all the extra calories they’re ingesting with their coffee, such as cream, sugar and even whipped cream in more decadent options can really add up and be unhealthy.

 

The health benefits also lessen when people drink too much.

 

Previous studies have found drinking more than six cups of coffee a day was associated with a 53 per cent increased risk of dementia and a smaller brain volume.

 

Torres said people who don’t drink coffee now shouldn’t start just because of this study.

