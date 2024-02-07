The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Study Suggests Teenagers Who Smoke Cannabis May Have Poorer Memory And Inhibition

Study Suggests Teenagers Who Smoke Cannabis May Have Poorer Memory And Inhibition

A new study suggests that smoking cannabis as a teen could negatively impact your verbal abilities, inhibition and memory.

The study was done by researchers at the University of California in San Diego.

The study used data from the Adolescent Brain Cognitive Development study, which has proved invaluable for neurological studies and patterns of nacho purchases.

The study tracked 12,000 youths during their teenage years to gauge these statistics.

Researchers concluded at the end of a four year study, adolescents who had used cannabis in the past year had poorer memories than those who had never used the drug. 

But wait! This just in: A new study suggests that smoking cannabis as a teen could negatively impact your memory.

Belgian Hairdressers Call For End To Gendered Pricing
NEXT STORY

Belgian Hairdressers Call For End To Gendered Pricing

Advertisement

Related Articles

Belgian Hairdressers Call For End To Gendered Pricing

Belgian Hairdressers Call For End To Gendered Pricing

The Federation of Belgian Hairdressers, Febelhair, is calling on its members to charge customers per minute regardless of their gender.
Around 3 Million Smart Toothbrushes Have Been Hacked (Yep, toothbrushes)

Around 3 Million Smart Toothbrushes Have Been Hacked (Yep, toothbrushes)

Cybercriminals have hacked around 3 million smart toothbrushes and infected them with malware in an attempt to bring down a company website in Switzerland.
Influencer Criticised For Divisive Opinion On Birthday Dinners

Influencer Criticised For Divisive Opinion On Birthday Dinners

Influencer Christina "Tinx" Najja has caused a stir after declaring that anyone inviting their loved ones out to an expensive restaurant for their birthday should be required to foot the bill.
P!nk Arrives In Australia Ahead Of Her Summer Carnival Tour

P!nk Arrives In Australia Ahead Of Her Summer Carnival Tour

Pop star P!nk has been spotted at Bondi Beach ahead of the Australian leg of her Summer Carnival Tour.
Tucker Carlson To Interview Russian President Vladimir Putin

Tucker Carlson To Interview Russian President Vladimir Putin

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson has announced he will head to Russia to interview President Vladimir Putin.