Study Suggests Teenagers Who Smoke Cannabis May Have Poorer Memory And Inhibition

The study was done by researchers at the University of California in San Diego.

The study used data from the Adolescent Brain Cognitive Development study, which has proved invaluable for neurological studies.

The study tracked 12,000 youths during their teenage years to gauge these statistics.

Researchers concluded at the end of a four year study, adolescents who had used cannabis in the past year had poorer memories than those who had never used the drug.

