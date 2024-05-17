The Project

Study Suggests Sleep Does Not Help Brain Wash Out Toxins

A new study has suggested that sleep does not rid the brain of toxins, which was the widely accepted scientific explanation as to the restorative effect of a good night’s sleep.

The study led by scientists at the UK Dementia Research Institute at Imperial College London found that the brain’s ability to rid itself of toxins could be reduced during sleep.

Researchers measured toxin clearance and movement of fluid in the brains of mice, and it was reduced during sleep and under anaesthesia.

They did this by using a fluorescent dye to see how quickly it moved from one area of the brain to the other.

Researchers found that the clearance of the dye was reduced by about 30 per cent in sleeping mice and 50 per cent in mice under anaesthetic compared with mice that were kept awake.

Prior to this study, which was published in Nature Neuroscience, it was widely accepted that sleep helped the brain wash out toxins.

Co-lead of the study and Professor of Biophysics and Anaethetics at Imperial College London, Nick Franks, said: “The field has been so focused on the clearance idea as one of the key reasons why we sleep that we were very surprised to observe the opposite in our results.

“We found that the rate of clearance of dye from the brain was significantly reduced in animals that were asleep or under anaesthetic.

“As yet, we do not know what it is about these states that slow down the removal of molecules from the brain. The next step in our research will be to try to understand why this occurs.”

Professor Bill Wisden, Interim Centre Director of the UK Dementia Research Institute at Imperial and study co-lead added that despite the findings of the study, it cannot be disputed that sleep is important.

“Disrupted sleep is a common symptom experienced by people living with dementia. However, we still do not know if this is a consequence or a driving factor in the disease progression. It may well be that having good sleep helps reduce dementia risk for reasons other than clearing toxins.”

“The other side to our study is that we have shown that brain clearance is highly efficient during the waking state. In general, being awake, active and exercising may more efficiently clean the brain of toxins.”

