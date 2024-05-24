Study Suggests Puppy Dog Eyes Did Not Just Evolve To Influence Humans

Previous studies had suggested that dogs had evolved new muscles around their eyes because it allowed them to communicate more effectively with humans.

However, a new study involving African wild dogs has suggested otherwise.

Researchers discovered that other canine species have similar muscle adaptations that give them the ability to make sad-looking expressions.

The research, published in the journal The Anatomical Record, had scientists dissect a dead African wild dog donated by a zoo.

Scientists discovered that the dog had also developed the facial muscles found in its domesticated cousins, as well as muscles that allow the dog to move its large, mobile ears.

“This morphology suggests that ocular facial expressions contribute to within-pack communication in wild dogs and are not unique to domestic dogs,” researchers wrote.

“African wild dogs have the same well-developed facial muscles that generate the “puppy dog eye” expression in domestic dogs!,” study lead author, Heather Smith from Midwestern University, said.

The researchers theorise that well-developed facial muscles in wild dogs can help the highly, social canines communicate silently while hunting across African plains.