The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Study Suggests Puppy Dog Eyes Did Not Just Evolve To Influence Humans

Study Suggests Puppy Dog Eyes Did Not Just Evolve To Influence Humans

A new study has possibly debunked that large, droopy ‘puppy-dog eyes’ did not just evolve in domesticated dogs to appeal to their loving humans after scientists discovered that a wild dog breed has the same characteristic.

Previous studies had suggested that dogs had evolved new muscles around their eyes because it allowed them to communicate more effectively with humans.

However, a new study involving African wild dogs has suggested otherwise.

Researchers discovered that other canine species have similar muscle adaptations that give them the ability to make sad-looking expressions.

The research, published in the journal The Anatomical Record, had scientists dissect a dead African wild dog donated by a zoo.

Scientists discovered that the dog had also developed the facial muscles found in its domesticated cousins, as well as muscles that allow the dog to move its large, mobile ears.

“This morphology suggests that ocular facial expressions contribute to within-pack communication in wild dogs and are not unique to domestic dogs,” researchers wrote.

“African wild dogs have the same well-developed facial muscles that generate the “puppy dog eye” expression in domestic dogs!,” study lead author, Heather Smith from Midwestern University, said.

The researchers theorise that well-developed facial muscles in wild dogs can help the highly, social canines communicate silently while hunting across African plains.

High School Students Stun In Fairy-Tale Themed Prom Attire
NEXT STORY

High School Students Stun In Fairy-Tale Themed Prom Attire

Advertisement

Related Articles

High School Students Stun In Fairy-Tale Themed Prom Attire

High School Students Stun In Fairy-Tale Themed Prom Attire

Students at a school in Miami have taken their prom to the next level, with the internet comparing their fashion-forward looks to those at the Met Gala.
Wheel Of Fortune Contestant Makes Embarrassing Blunder On Air

Wheel Of Fortune Contestant Makes Embarrassing Blunder On Air

“I’d like to buy a vowel, an O for “Oh no, what have I said?”
Drew Barrymore Show To Be Shown In Australia On Network 10

Drew Barrymore Show To Be Shown In Australia On Network 10

The Drew Barrymore Show's much-loved daytime talk show will be joining Network 10's daytime lineup from Monday June 3 at 11am.
Fifth Grade Student Raises Money To Pay Off His Classmate’s Lunch Debt

Fifth Grade Student Raises Money To Pay Off His Classmate’s Lunch Debt

A student at Thomas Ultican Elementary School in Missouri has raised US$7,300 to help pay off his classmate’s school lunch debt.
Anya Taylor-Joy Asked Directors To Change Crying Scenes To Display Feminine Rage

Anya Taylor-Joy Asked Directors To Change Crying Scenes To Display Feminine Rage

Anya Taylor-Joy has revealed that she has asked directors on multiple occasions to change scenes where her character is meant to cry, advocating for more honest and accurate performances of feminine emotions on screen.