Study Suggests Playing Musical Instruments Can Lead to Better Memory

The study published in the International Journal of Geriatric Psychiatry surveyed over 1,100 adults over 40 who completed the Edinburgh Lifetime Musical Experience Questionnaire to assess their musical experience and lifetime exposure to music.

Researchers used questionnaire results and matched them with participants’ cognitive performance results. Eighty-three per cent of participants were female and the average age was 68.

They found that 89 per cent of participants had experience playing a musical instrument, with 44 per cent still playing at the time of data collection.

Keyboard and woodwind instruments were the most common. Nearly 28 per cent played one instrument, 23 per cent played two and 4 per cent played five or more, while 44 per cent had participated in instrumental group activities, like playing in a band or symphony, while 78 per cent received formal musical training.

Researchers discovered those who reported playing musical instruments had significantly better working memory and executive function, particularly those who played keyboard instruments.

Additionally, they found that those who sang or played woodwind instruments were linked with having improved executive function.

They also found that those currently playing musical instruments had better working memory than those who had stopped playing.

The study authors wrote, “This study found that playing a musical instrument was associated with improved working memory and executive function in older adults while singing and overall musical ability was also associated with more favourable performance”.

“Continuing engagement with music into later life is also associated with better working memory function. Although more research is needed to investigate this relationship, our findings suggest that promoting the exposure to music during life can increase cognitive reserve and reduce the risk of cognitive impairment in older age.”