Study Shows Your Cat Is Actually Ignoring You

Cats are infamous for being dismissive. Too big for their own puss in boots, if you will.

However, are we imagining them ignoring us, or are we actually being bullied by felines?

Science says we are not imagining anything, they are genuinely ignoring us.

Rude, but unsurprising.

Researchers behind this study focussed on 16 house cats where they observed how the cats responded to their owner’s voice in varied tones, as well as strangers’ voices.

The studies revealed that cats behave differently when their owners are speaking to them, rather than when they are speaking to another human.

This is evidence to suggest they understand when they are being addressed, but they care about the tone in which the human is using.

The tiny narcissists often respond to the voice if it is in an adoring tone.

If the owner uses a tone they would use with another human, the cats ignore it because it isn’t cute or sweet enough for their standard of communication.

Earlier studies revealed that we humans tend to use a specific register to talk to babies and cats to signal that we aren’t threatening.

Cats may register this tone, however, no studies showed whether cats care for it at all. Rude, but not surprising.

However, this doesn’t apply to strangers. The researchers found that a human could speak in the sickly sweet voice to a cat, but if that cat does not register their voice as being its owner, it will most likely ignore them. Rude, but not surprising.

Cats who are exposed to more strangers than the regular house cat, for example, cats who live in cat cafes, are much more willing to listen to a range of voices, even if they aren’t directed at them.

Thus, cats who are usually house cats with only one owner, are more likely to ignore any voice that does not belong to their owner, and still, that voice must be in the exact tone they are used to.

Therefore, science has proven our feline friends have their ears reserved for those who love them the most. So don’t be offended, just be relieved that you were right about them: they’re definitely ignoring you. Rude, but not surprising.