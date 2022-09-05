The Project

Study Shows Humans Have Aura Around Us Which May Be Cleansing the Air We Breathe

Scientists have found an invisible aura surrounding our bodies which may be helping to clean the air we breathe.

A study has revealed that an air-cleansing molecule is produced by oils our skin makes when reacting with the ozone's in the air. Also known as “detergents of the atmosphere”, they are known to neutralise toxic molecules when made by sunlight.

But for as cool as having our own little force field sounds, experts are unsure if it’s a good or a bad thing just yet.

“They may be cleaning the air before I breathe in, but we don’t know. The other possibility, which is more concerning, is perhaps a compound that is considered to be harmless could become more toxic than its precursor when it's oxidised in the OH field. Now we've discovered this, more research has to be done,” Professor Jonathan Williams said in an interview with The Telegraph.

When professor Williams put four people in a sterile room with oxygen masks and added ozone to the room, he saw a spike in chemicals produced and generated images from the data showing the oxidation fields, revealing them to a green glow.

So whether this aura turns out to be good or bad, I guess we have to stop rolling our eyes at the person with the dream catcher and dreadlocks who tells us they can see ours.

