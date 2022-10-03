Study Shows Heaps Of Young Aussies Are Itching To Move Overseas Soon

The data came from the latest AustraliaNOW study by Quantum Market Research (QMR).

The report says that with Australia's net overseas migration not set to fully recover until 2024, the nation could be set to lose around 600,000 people. That's almost enough to make Pauline Hanson pro-immigration.

Young people are driving the numbers; the report said, 'Those looking to relocate are more likely to be aged 18-29 (73 per cent) and male (56 per cent compared to 41 per cent for women)'.

Overall, a higher per cent of metropolitan-based Aussies would consider moving either within the country or overseas than regional Aussies (52 per cent, compared to 42).

So that means our cities could soon be facing a man shortage!

The majority cited job opportunities as the reason for wanting to leave, with the cost of living and housing affordability strong secondary drivers. QMR chief executive Imogen Randell said the stats were worrying as Australia was already facing a critical workforce shortage.

She says, "Many are working overtime to fill the worker void, leaving them wondering about quitting and potentially taking off. The more that happens, the harder it will be for employers to find suitably qualified staff".

Ms Randall added: "There are already workforce shortages. With the looming gap, we will have to look at levers including skills training and particularly migration to fill positions across all sectors from unskilled to highly skilled roles."

Another solution would be all those robots who were supposed to come and take our jobs, but there's no mention of that in the report.