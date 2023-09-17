The Project

Study Shows Eating Cheese Could Lead To Better Cognitive Health

New research suggests that regularly eating cheese could be correlated to better cognitive health.

A recent study published in Nutrients, monitored the diets of a group of elderly people living in Tokyo whilst also measuring their cognitive function. 

The study analysed data from 1,516 participants aged 65 and above. 

The participants' cognitive abilities were measured through an exam that tested their memory, language and attention skills, among others. 

Other factors like age, exercise regimes and overall eating habits were also monitored. 

The results of the study showed that individuals who regularly ate cheese were more likely to register better cognitive health. 

It also showed that participants who regularly included cheese in their diet were eating a more diverse range of foods. 

However, the researchers stated that another large-scale analysis would be needed to discover whether or not there is a causal relationship between eating cheese and cognitive health.

