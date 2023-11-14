The Project

Study Says Deaths When Taking Selfies At Tourist Hotspots Are A ‘Public Health Problem’

A new study has found taking selfies at tourist hotspots has so many dangers it poses as a “public health problem”.

The research by the University of New South Wales found that an urgent overhaul of how risks are communicated is needed.

The 379 fatalities since 2008 of selfie deaths were examined through media reports and cross-sectional studies.

It was found that of those deaths, falling from cliffs and waterfalls were the most common selfie-related deaths, followed by drowning.

Females or girls were the most likely to die, with the average age being 22.

It was also found that those who had died had often climbed barriers and fences, making their way to dangerous places to take their picture.

The report calls for better signage at tourist hotspots, with information about the potential dangers of the area for selfie takers.

"To date, little attention has been paid to averting selfie-related incidents through behaviour change methodologies or direct messaging to users, including through social media apps,” the report said.

