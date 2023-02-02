Study Reveals Train Station Is the Most Popular Place For Angry Tweets

Having a bit of an angry rant on social media can be fun.

Sure it has real-life consequences, and you might be taking part in online bullying plus contributing to the constant flood of hate online… but come on, a thing sucks, and I can’t keep my stupid opinions to myself.

Well, a recent study out of Japan has found the most popular location for this internet hate: the train station.

According to Sky News, after analyzing two million tweets from people worldwide, including San Francisco and London, researchers discovered the humble train platform is the favoured locale for a bit of world wide web hostility.

Academics from the Kyoto Institute of Technology gathered location information from open street maps along with the tweets that were tweeted there and discovered that people choo-choo chose to be enraged while waiting for a locomotive.

‘But what’s the happiest place on earth?’ I hear you ask… turns out the most joyous tweets take place in hotels and restaurants.

I guess you’re in a good mood after a meal or a good night’s sleep and are ready to spread happiness into the world.

But when your train is late, the world is a horrible place, and people will hear about it!