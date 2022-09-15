Study Reveals That Work And Life Stresses Reach Their Peak In Your 40s And 50s

In a study conducted over thousands of people spanning all ages, it was shown that stress, anxiety and depression all spiked for people around the age of 45; in particular, work stress was very high, with many claiming to be “overwhelmed in the workplace”.

Scientists call it a disturbing paradox, considering these feelings occur when theoretically, people should be at their happiest with higher salaries and limited health concerns. A limited number of convertible V8s in the garage too though, let’s not forget.

Research also dismissed the idea that kids were to blame. Which is rather shocking, no? But evidently, there was no correlation between the midlife stresses in men and women who had children or were childless.

So the main reason for the dreaded mid-way slump? Well, the authors of the study don’t have a definitive answer and say that “much is still to be understood” about the phenomenon.

But it seems the general consensus, and that of Canadian psychoanalyst Elliott Jacques, is that it comes about as a person becomes painfully aware of their own mortality.

Which understandably is why we start making decisions and purchases that we think we won’t be able to for much longer.

As someone who doesn’t have long before they meet the midlife criteria, I’m excited. I embrace the period of life where I can inexplicably afford to buy an Aston Martin.