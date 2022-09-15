The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Study Reveals That Work And Life Stresses Reach Their Peak In Your 40s And 50s

Study Reveals That Work And Life Stresses Reach Their Peak In Your 40s And 50s

Science has proven that there's every reason for us to act out when we reach a certain age, so buy a fancy sports car or go skydiving in the Himalayas.

In a study conducted over thousands of people spanning all ages, it was shown that stress, anxiety and depression all spiked for people around the age of 45; in particular, work stress was very high, with many claiming to be “overwhelmed in the workplace”.

Scientists call it a disturbing paradox, considering these feelings occur when theoretically, people should be at their happiest with higher salaries and limited health concerns. A limited number of convertible V8s in the garage too though, let’s not forget.

Research also dismissed the idea that kids were to blame. Which is rather shocking, no? But evidently, there was no correlation between the midlife stresses in men and women who had children or were childless.

So the main reason for the dreaded mid-way slump? Well, the authors of the study don’t have a definitive answer and say that “much is still to be understood” about the phenomenon.

But it seems the general consensus, and that of Canadian psychoanalyst Elliott Jacques, is that it comes about as a person becomes painfully aware of their own mortality.

Which understandably is why we start making decisions and purchases that we think we won’t be able to for much longer.

As someone who doesn’t have long before they meet the midlife criteria, I’m excited. I embrace the period of life where I can inexplicably afford to buy an Aston Martin.

Aussie Record Falls As Victorian Teen Reels In Record-Breaking 30-Year-Old Tuna
NEXT STORY

Aussie Record Falls As Victorian Teen Reels In Record-Breaking 30-Year-Old Tuna

Advertisement

Related Articles

Aussie Record Falls As Victorian Teen Reels In Record-Breaking 30-Year-Old Tuna

Aussie Record Falls As Victorian Teen Reels In Record-Breaking 30-Year-Old Tuna

How's this for a catch!
Shane Warne Miniseries Is “Beyond Disrespectful”, Brooke Warne Says

Shane Warne Miniseries Is “Beyond Disrespectful”, Brooke Warne Says

Shane Warne’s eldest daughter, Brooke, has lashed out at Channel 9 after the network revealed it would begin filming its biopic on the cricketing legend’s life just months after his death.
Public Wanting To View The Queen's Coffin Warned They Could Queue For Up To 30 Hours

Public Wanting To View The Queen's Coffin Warned They Could Queue For Up To 30 Hours

Thousands could be turned away from Westminster Hall before paying their respects to Queen Elizabeth II as wait times were expected to exceed a full day.
Melbourne Council Name Change Granted Permission, Will Cut Ties With 18th-Century Jamaican Slave Estate

Melbourne Council Name Change Granted Permission, Will Cut Ties With 18th-Century Jamaican Slave Estate

A Melbourne council has been given the green light to change its name, formally cutting ties with an 18th-century Jamaican slave estate by month's end.
World Health Organisation 'The End Is In Sight' For COVID-19 Pandemic

World Health Organisation 'The End Is In Sight' For COVID-19 Pandemic

The world has never been in a better position to end the COVID-19 pandemic, the head of the World Health Organisation says, urging countries to keep up their efforts against the virus.