Study Reveals That Old Friends Reaching Out Is More Important Than Everyone Thinks

A new study published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology suggests that reaching out to an old friend you have lost contact with could be appreciated more than people would anticipate.

The study went on to suggest that not only were the people receiving the communication from an old friend more pleased than the friend doing the reaching out would expect, but the surprise element contributed to higher appreciation.

But anyone who has participated in or received an unannounced drop-in knows it can be a fine line between a pleasant surprise and an unexpected shock.

I know I have participated in an unannounced drop-in, and it didn't go well. My friend insisted we do an impromptu pop into her friend's place on a Sunday afternoon, as they had just moved into the same apartment block as me, to introduce us.

As they opened the door, the expression said it all; this was not a good time. But we persisted as they invited us in for an excruciating 15 minutes chit-chat on the couch.

If they were a sample for this study, I would guess their appreciation levels were below zero.

This is why I think a vital point of this study worth noting is that the participants who did the unexpected reaching out did so by sending a note or a gift.

Not by knocking on Brenda from primary school's door at 7 pm on a Tuesday.

The lead author of the research, Peggy Liu of the University of Pittsburgh, said, "People are fundamentally social beings and enjoy connecting with others," but also points out that many of us have lost touch, especially since working remotely.

I know an unexpected knock on the door these days, and my first impulse is to hide under the desk like how I hide from trick or treaters every Halloween.

"Modern life is often not set up to facilitate serendipitous social connection with one's friends and acquaintances," they write, which means that "staying connected often requires at least one person to take the initiative to reach out."

But, if we keep the surprise to a text message or note (which is not asking them to join a pyramid scheme or lend you money), the study concludes the gesture is "likely to be appreciated more than one thinks."