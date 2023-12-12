Study Reveals That Having A Sister Can Boost Your Health And Self-Esteem

Sisters: can't live with them, can't live without them.

They have a "what's yours is mine, and what's mine is not yours" attitude. Always brutally honest about your fashion choices, but will still borrow your clothes and never return them. They will ask for advice but do the exact opposite of what you tell them.

But, you can have a massive fight with them and then act like nothing happened not five minutes later.

However, a new study has revealed that having a sister can boost one's mental wellbeing and self-esteem.

The study, published in the Journal of Family Psychology, found that the presence of a sister can be a significant source of emotional support. Yes, even when she was annoying.

Brigham Young University (BYU) in Utah looked at 395 families. These families had multiple siblings within the range of 10 to 14 years old. They found that the age gap between siblings did not change the findings.

Researchers found that having a sister can assist in learning communication and conflict-resolution skills. They also found that sisters help their siblings feel less lonely, and help them experience fewer feelings of fear, guilt and self-consciousness.

Study author Alexander Jensen, assistant professor in the School of Family Life, told Motherly that sisters can help you develop social skills, like communication, compromise and negotiation. "Even sibling conflict, if it is minor, can promote healthy development."

"What we know suggests that sisters play a role in promoting positive mental health," Jensen said.

"And later in life, they often do more to keep families in contact with one another after the parents pass."

Lead author and professor at BYU, Laura Padilla-Walker, added that sisters also play a huge role in emotional development.

"If siblings get in a fight, they have to regulate emotions. That's an important skill to learn for later in life."

So if you have a sister, go tell her you love her and thank her for all the teaching moments. Or if you're like me and my sisters and feel weird showing emotion or affection, don't. Maybe send them a funny meme instead.