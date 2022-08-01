Study Reveals People Would Perform Better At Work If They Were Dressed Comfortably

A study by activewear brand Lululemon into comfortable work attire, has unearthed some shocking results. Their study has found that 76% of people said they would perform better at work, when they are dressed comfortably. Insert shock here.

After a couple of months of working from home, or years if you are in Melbourne, tracksuits, activewear, PJ’s, or less, have become the normal workwear attire for many.

So much so, that 34% of Millennials claim they would consider quitting their job if they had to dress professionally ever again. That’s some real ‘I can always move back in with Mum and Dad’ vibes right there.

Out of the adults who were surveyed, 88% said they wanted their employers to recognise that their quality of work was more important than what they decided to wear to work, and 83% had more respect for companies that were leading the way with the casual clothing option over corporate.

Dr Briony Lipton and Sulagna Basu from the University of Sydney wrote a paper in February, looking at “Covid Casual” dress wear during the pandemic, and said “Even prior to the pandemic, many workplace dress codes were gradually morphing into business casual, with collared shirts and slacks, blouses and skirts, and a relaxed leather shoe widely accepted,”.

“Since Covid, workers have turned to more informal and comfortable fashion alternatives, including leggings, track pants, T-shirts, jumpers, slippers, and sneakers.” Their report said.