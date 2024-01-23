The Project

Study Reveals Having More Siblings Can Negatively Affect A Child’s Intellectual Development

New research has shed light on how having more siblings can negatively affect a child’s cognitive development.

The new study, “Effects of Siblings on Cognitive and Sociobehavioral Development: Ongoing Debates and New Theoretical Insights“, was authored by Wei-hsin Yu and Hope Xu Yan. And with a snappy title like that - who wouldn’t want to get their hands on the study? But to save you a little time, here’s a summary of what they found. Their study found that each additional sibling can lead to lower cognitive skills for a child, but it’s not all bad news. They also found that the presence of older siblings may positively shape a child’s social behavior.

However, it’s nuanced.

The more siblings a child has, the less cognitive resources they might receive as a family grows. But the negative impact was most significant for first or second-born children and only in smaller families. Speaking with PysPost, Yu said “Adding a child does not affect the cognitive development of later-born children in larger families much, because such children already face restricted access to resources for cognitive development (i.e. their older siblings have used up the parental resources available). In this sense, family size actually matters more in societies where most families are small.” The silver lining is that having older siblings seemed to benefit the development of a child’s social behavior, however, having younger siblings didn’t provide these benefits. In fact in some cases, it appeared to increase behavioral problems for older siblings, which will come as no surprise to anyone with older siblings whose favourite pastime was a round of “Stop hitting yourself”. 

