Study Reveals 20 Minutes Of Moderate Exercise Can Make You Feel Better After Bad Sleep

The study was published in the journal Physiology and Behaviour and had two experiments, each with 12 participants.

The first experiment looked at the impact of partial sleep deprivation on a person’s cognitive permanence, while the second looked at the impact of total sleep deprivation and low oxygen levels.

The participants in the first experiment were only allowed five hours of sleep a night for three days. They were then given seven mental tasks to perform at rest when they woke up. They then were given another seven mental tasks to perform while cycling on a stationary bike.

The second group of participants went one whole night without sleep and then put into a low-oxygen environment. Exercise still improved cognitive performance despite the low-oxygen environment.

“We know from existing research that exercise improves or maintains our cognitive performance, even when oxygen levels are reduced,” study co-author, Dr Joe Costello of UK’s University of Portsmouth, explained in a news release.

“But this is the first study to suggest it also improves CP [cognitive performance] after both full and partial sleep deprivation.”

The researchers believe that exercise improves cognitive performance because it increases blood flow and oxygenation to the brain.

“One potential hypothesis for why exercise improves cognitive performance is related to the increase in cerebral blood flow and oxygenation,” said co-lead author, Dr Thomas Williams of the University of Portsmouth’s Extreme Environment Research Group.

“However, our findings suggest that even when exercise is performed in an environment with low levels of oxygen, participants were still able to perform cognitive tasks better than when at rest in the same conditions,” Williams added.