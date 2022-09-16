The Project

Study Finds Using The ‘Eggplant Emoji’ Makes You Less Likeable, Especially When Flirting

Sending emojis is something around 92 per cent of the online population do every day, but some emojis can make you appear less likeable, according to Adobe’s Emoji study.

Adobe has released their U.S. Emoji Trend Report, which provided many findings about what people use emojis for and which emojis are most popular amongst different groups.

But when it comes to sending flirty texts, there is one icon you may want to steer clear of - the infamous Eggplant emoji.

According to the U.S. Emoji Trend Report from Adobe, sending the suggestive vegetable can make you appear less likeable to the recipient. Their report of Emoji use on dating apps found that the three Emoji’s most offputting were: Poo emoji Angry face Eggplant emoji So what about the most-liked Emojis for flirting? Kissy wink face Smiling face with hearts Heart-eye Emoji

Paul Hunt, a typeface designer and font developer at Adobe, said: 'Using emoji is a sign of emotional intelligence. It demonstrates you are able to be vulnerable and wear your heart on your sleeve.

'You wouldn't want to be in a relationship with someone who can't share their emotions with you, right?

'I believe the same applies to digital communication.

'Emoji usage and being able to communicate emotionally digitally, is part of the expected package of emotional maturity.

So next time you want to flirt with someone, just go straight for the cute smiley faces and leave the eggplant in the fridge.

