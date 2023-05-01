The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Study Finds Tradies Are Richer And Happier Than Those With Tertiary Degrees

Study Finds Tradies Are Richer And Happier Than Those With Tertiary Degrees

It's been eight years since graduation, and Ruby Bisson is still waiting for an Albo-cadabra to make her debt disappear.

"I think a lot of people like me think one day the government will just erase our HECS debts magically," she said.

"My HECS debt is three times the amount of my superannuation balance at the moment.. when I look at that comparison, it kinda freaks me out a little bit."

She owes over $60,000 but says she never really thought about it.

But now, with a HECS hike on the horizon, she's desperately trying to pay it down.

Before there was HECS, the university was free.

It was part of Gough Whitlam's mission to make Australia fairer in the 70s, but a decade later, the government could no longer afford it.

So Bob Hawke brought in the Higher Education Contribution Scheme or HECS.

It's technically an interest-free loan, repaid once your wage hits a certain threshold, but it is indexed to keep up with inflation.

But because that's soaring, from June, the indexed rate will jump from 3.9 per cent to 7.1 per cent.

"It's being told like it's a great idea that has no fault, you don't need to worry about it, it's debt that you pay back in 2,3,4 years .. it's now a decade," said Bailey Riley, President of the National Union of Students.

New research shows tradies are happier and earn about 16 per cent more than their tertiary-educated equivalent.

The longer you study, the less likely you are to be out of work, with only two per cent of post-grads lining up at Centrelink.

But there are varying degrees of success.

Over 90 per cent of Pharmacy and Medicine graduates are in full-time work, while just over half of the creative arts graduates have permanent positions.

So is the degree REALLY worth the debt?

Jimmy Barnes Pays Tribute To His ‘Brother’ Jock Zonfrillo
NEXT STORY

Jimmy Barnes Pays Tribute To His ‘Brother’ Jock Zonfrillo

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Jimmy Barnes Pays Tribute To His ‘Brother’ Jock Zonfrillo

    Jimmy Barnes Pays Tribute To His ‘Brother’ Jock Zonfrillo

    Jimmy Barnes has paid tribute to celebrity chef and MasterChef judge Jock Zonfrillo, who died aged 46.
    Celebrity Chef And MasterChef Judge Jock Zonfrillo Dies Aged 46

    Celebrity Chef And MasterChef Judge Jock Zonfrillo Dies Aged 46

    Celebrity chef and much-loved judge on MasterChef Australia, Jock Zonfrillo has died aged 46.
    Coober Pedy To Become Mars For New U.S. Reality Series

    Coober Pedy To Become Mars For New U.S. Reality Series

    The Opal capital will play host to the new U.S. reality series ‘Stars On Mars’, where celebrities will simulate living in a Mars colony.
    Jason Momoa Goes Completely Nude During An Interview With Men’s Health

    Jason Momoa Goes Completely Nude During An Interview With Men’s Health

    In an interview with Men’s Health, Jason Momoa was gallivanting about his personal gym in the nude.
    Paramedic Killed In Line Of Duty Honoured With National Medal Of Service

    Paramedic Killed In Line Of Duty Honoured With National Medal Of Service

    A respected Sydney paramedic killed in the line of duty has been honoured with a National Medal of Service during a memorial service focused on celebrating the young father's life.