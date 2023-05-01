Study Finds Tradies Are Richer And Happier Than Those With Tertiary Degrees

"I think a lot of people like me think one day the government will just erase our HECS debts magically," she said.

"My HECS debt is three times the amount of my superannuation balance at the moment.. when I look at that comparison, it kinda freaks me out a little bit."

She owes over $60,000 but says she never really thought about it.

But now, with a HECS hike on the horizon, she's desperately trying to pay it down.

Before there was HECS, the university was free.

It was part of Gough Whitlam's mission to make Australia fairer in the 70s, but a decade later, the government could no longer afford it.

So Bob Hawke brought in the Higher Education Contribution Scheme or HECS.

It's technically an interest-free loan, repaid once your wage hits a certain threshold, but it is indexed to keep up with inflation.

But because that's soaring, from June, the indexed rate will jump from 3.9 per cent to 7.1 per cent.

"It's being told like it's a great idea that has no fault, you don't need to worry about it, it's debt that you pay back in 2,3,4 years .. it's now a decade," said Bailey Riley, President of the National Union of Students.

New research shows tradies are happier and earn about 16 per cent more than their tertiary-educated equivalent.

The longer you study, the less likely you are to be out of work, with only two per cent of post-grads lining up at Centrelink.

But there are varying degrees of success.

Over 90 per cent of Pharmacy and Medicine graduates are in full-time work, while just over half of the creative arts graduates have permanent positions.

So is the degree REALLY worth the debt?