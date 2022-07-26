Study Finds TikTok Content About Mental Health Is Becoming An Important Support Network For Users

Published in JMIR Formative Research, the study found that videos on mental health are received positively by other users, and creators receive support from others after posting.

“Health-related stories from peers are particularly valued among adolescents. Influencers on social media, adolescents who create content, and microcelebrities are increasingly important resources for health-related information and social support,” author Corey H. Basch and colleagues wrote in the study.

“Online social media networks provide valuable opportunities to connect with each other to share experiences and strategies for health and wellness, such as meditation, mindfulness, stress relief, and those specific to mental health conditions.”

Researchers began by searching English-language TIkToks with the hashtag ‘#mentalhealth”. The first 100 videos were taken as a sample.

The videos were then categorised into different types, including Anxiety, Depression, Interpersonal Relationships and General Mental Health.

The comments on the videos were analysed and sorted into themes such as validation, offering support or sharing similar stories.

The total number of views on the videos were 1,345,100,00 and 2,5225,954 comments were left on them.

Sixty-one percent of the comments fell into the theme of ‘validation’, while 49 percent were others sharing their own mental health struggles.

The authors acknowledge limitations on the study, including the note only English-language videos were used.