Study Finds The ‘Halo Effect’ Of Attractive People In Court Might Be Changing

A recent study has found the ‘halo effect’ of ‘attractive people’ receiving more lenient sentences in court may be changing.

The halo effect is a psychological term for how a first impression can determine subsequent perceptions of a person.

First impressions, which can be made in just seconds, can create bias in how we behave towards a person.

According to the writers of the study, when a person is deemed attractive, it then makes people believe they have other ‘desirable’ traits, such as being interesting or funny.

The study, which was published in Sage Journals, had 60 mock jurors watch short clips of ‘defendants’ speaking in court, without sound.

Each clip also had a description of the crime committed, and the participants rated how guilty, on a scale of one to nine, they thought the defendant was.

The defendants were also rated on attractiveness, and these were compared with the scores given for their perceived guilt.

The study found “some evidence” that attractive defendants were less likely to be found guilty of murder but more likely to be found guilty of sexual assault. And for crimes involving robbery, there was no bias recorded.

Writing in PsyPost, study author Robert Kramer said “In other words, even if there was some influence of attractiveness on perceived guilt, it would be of little importance in the real world’.

“Given that researchers typically find that more attractive people receive lighter sentences, we argue that the lack of an effect of attractiveness in our study is likely due to the improvements in our design.”

