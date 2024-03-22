The Project

Study Finds That Teenagers Really Do Stink

Most parents will be familiar with the many smells of a teenager, pubescent sweat mixed in with the scent of Lynx Africa.

Now, scientists have confirmed that they really do stink, with notes of sweat, urine, musk and sandalwood making up their own special scent. Researchers compared body odour samples taken from 18 infants aged between zero and three years old, and 18 teenagers ages between 14 and 18 years old. There was an even mix of both male and female participants in each age group. Participants were instructed to avoid strongly-flavoured foods, perfumed products and detergents in the 48 hours leading up to the study. Samples were then collected from cotton pads that were sewn into the armpits of participants' clothing, after one night’s wear.

Analysis revealed that although the chemical composition of body odour was similar in both groups, those collected from teenagers contained higher levels of certain acids. Some of the unique adjectives used to describe these acids’ odours included 'cheesy', 'fruity and dried plum-like', 'musty, coriander-like and fatty', 'goat-like', 'wax-like and soapy' and 'earthy, grassy and green bell pepper-like'.

The researchers also identified two compounds that were found exclusively in samples from teenagers, which they report smelling of 'sweat, urine and musk'. More pleasantly, the infant body odour samples were described as 'violet-like' and 'soap and perfume-like'. The team of researchers, from the University of Erlangen-Nuremberg in Germany, published their findings in the journal Communications Chemistry. 'Body odours of infants are pleasant and rewarding to mothers and, as such, probably facilitate parental affection,’ they said.

'In contrast, body odours of pubertal children are rated as less pleasant, and parents are unable to identify their own child during this developmental stage.'

