Study Finds That Soap Can Make Humans More Attractive To Mozzies

Are you a mosquito magnet? Do you also like to shower regularly? Well, we have some very bad news for you.

Published in the journal iScience, a recent study has suggested that soapy fragrances could make you a more attractive target to mosquitos.

So it's a lose, lose situation - lather up and attract mozzies or skip the soap and repel all your friends.

For the study, volunteers submitted either washed or unwashed fabric samples worn as a sleeve.

Female mosquitoes, which are the ones that feed on blood, were observed landing on the fabric samples to indicate their preference.

They didn't use the volunteers' skin to exclude the effects of exhaled carbon dioxide, another important cue for mosquitoes.

The mosquitoes favoured the scent of volunteers who washed with three out of four popular soap brands tested.

The scientists behind the research said mosquitoes might be attracted to soap because they supplement their sugar intake with plant nectars when they are not feeding on blood. Just like Vampires!

The results varied with different soaps, though.

Washing with Dove, Dial, and Simple Truth increased the attractiveness of some, but not all, volunteers.

While washing with Native soap tended to repel mosquitoes. Scientists say this could be linked to its coconut scent.

They concluded that soap choice could partially explain why some people attract a lot of mosquito bites while others don't.

So, the best thing to do is wash with soap and lather yourself in coconut oil; it's science.

