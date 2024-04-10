The Project

Study Finds That Pregnancy Can Increase A Woman's Biological Age By Three Months Per Child

If that's not a reason to call your mother, I don't know what is.

Ever felt like your kids make you feel older? Well, good news (maybe), they actually do make you older!

Researchers from the Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health worked out the biological age of 1735 young women in the Philippines by studying their "epigenetic clocks" – which involves calculating the ageing of blood and other tissues by tracking changes in DNA.

The results showed that with each pregnancy, a woman's biological age increased by two to three months.

There was no difference seen in men whose partner's had been pregnant, suggesting that it's specifically something about pregnancy or the breastfeeding that accelerates the aging process. 

Dr Calen Ryan, lead author of the study, said: "Epigenetic clocks have revolutionised how we study biological ageing ... and open up new opportunities to study how and when long-term health costs of reproduction and other life events take hold."

Mother's Day gifts are going to be even more difficult this year, hard to rock up with socks and a card when she's given you months of her life - maybe take her to a movie as well?

