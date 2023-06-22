The Project

Study Finds That Eating Chilli And Chocolate On A Flight Will Help Reduce Jet Lag

New research has found that if you want to reduce the effects of jet lag, then all you need to do is eat chilli and chocolate.

Not together, although chilli chocolate is surprisingly good, and thinking about it, there’s no reason why chilli chocolate shouldn’t work for this too. I’ll contact their people.

The research undertaken by Qantas and the University of Sydney’s Charles Perkins Centre shows that many things can affect how severe our jet lag will be, including lighting and sleep schedules, movement and mealtimes.

Findings showed that traditional inflight patterns of sleeping and eating lead to worse sleep quality and cognitive functioning when compared with the tailored experience.

Passengers who received this tailored service were subject to modified lighting to help adapt to the destination time zone, meals at more fitting times and light movement exercises.

The specially designed Airbus even boasts a well-being zone, where passengers can exercise along video demonstrations.

It all sounds fantastic. I suffer dreadfully from jet lag; I’m still recovering from my trip to Paris in 2008.

I’ll admit I’m more enticed by the idea of sitting on a long-haul flight and constantly eating chocolate than anything else, but equally concerned about what the cabin might smell like if the other passengers are as enthused by chilli as I am by chocolate.

