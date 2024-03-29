Study Finds Song Lyrics Have Become Simpler And Angrier Since The 1980’s

Research published in Scientific Reports compared 12,000 English language rap, pop, country, rock and R&B songs from 1980 to 2020, and found an increased in the use of anger-related words across all genres.

The study found that song lyrics have become more emotional over time, with an increase in emotionally negative lyrics across R&B, pop and country songs.

Rap songs showed the most significant increase in anger and emotionally negative lyrics, while country songs had the smallest increase.

Aside from becoming more emotional, the study found that songs have also become more repetitive, with simpler lyrics.

Researchers found that over time, there was less variety of words used and lyrics became easier to understand, and speculated that this may be due to the change in the way music is consumed, such as being played as background music.