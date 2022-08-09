Study Finds Parents With Young Children Can ‘Decode’ Babies’ Cries Better Than New Parents

Some people believe adults can equally decipher what a baby needs when it cries, however it is not an innate skill adults have, but something that is developed with experience.

Wailing newborns can leave many people baffled, particularly if it isn’t your baby… but just give it time.

Researchers found that understanding the difference between crying for attention, crying in pain and hunger are all things that come from experience.

“We found that adults can recognise signals of pain as opposed to mild discomfort in babies’ cries, but that ability requires prior experience,” said the lead author of the study, Siloé Corvin.

The study, published in the journal Current Biology, shows that parents with young children are much better at decoding babies’ cries than adults with little or no childcare experience.

This may be unsurprising to some, however researchers found that it was not just an ability to understand their own babies but also babies they did not know.

With researchers confirming adults were able to distinguish the cries for pain, discomfort and hunger from babies they had never had contact with, which inexperienced adults were unable to do.

Over 200 participants with different amounts of experience with children and babies were given eight recordings of a baby crying during a vaccination, during hunger and wanting attention, which they listened to over two days.

“Babies have to express their pain or discomfort through cries and vocalisations,” said Corvin. “There are other ways to tell if a baby is in pain, for example by its facial expressions or posture, but cries can give us additional information about how the baby is feeling.”